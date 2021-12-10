DVD Talk reviews for Monday, October 11th, 2021

The Nine Lives of Fritz the Cat (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:Made two years after the success of Ralph Bakshi's animated adaptation of Robert Crumb's underground comix character Fritz The Cat, Robert Taylor's 1974 sequel, The Nine Lives Of Fritz The Cat, opens with Fritz (once again voiced by Skip Hinnant) on the couch in his rundown New York City apartment. His wife (voiced by Reva Rose) is breastfeeding their baby, Ralphie, and asking Fritz if he's got an update on their welfare situation and hounding him to get a job. Fritz, however, just wants to get laid. When that doesn't happen, he lights up a joint and escapes into a dreamland of his own making.Properly stoned, Fritz meets up with a Puerto Rican named Juan. When he winds up at Juan's place he lights up a joint and gets Juan's sister, Chita, stoned. They have sex but her father walks in on them and shoots Fritz with a shotgun. In the next vignette, F...Read the entire review »