DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, October 12th, 2021

Halloween III: Season of the Witch

by Adam Tyner Quick note: This review includes Ultra HD screenshots, but generating SDR images from an HDR source is inherently problematic. Take the UHD screenshots – especially when it comes to brightness – with more than a couple grains of salt.Once upon a time, Halloween III: Season of the Witch was the red-headed stepchild of the Halloween franchise, sneered at and dismissed for daring to tell a story without Michael Myers. But hindsight is 20/20, and once you've suffered through a sequel with Busta Rhymes yowling like Bruce Lee and spin-kicking The Shape in the head...yeah, Season of the Witch was ripe for rediscovery.Say what you will about the times we live in, but at least this is an age when it's just generally accepted knowledge that Season of the Witch is