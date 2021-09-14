DVD Talk reviews for Monday, September 13th, 2021
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,642
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, September 13th, 2021
Recommended
Guyana: Cult of the Damned (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVFalling into a category that might be called "exploitation drama," Guyana: Cult of the Damned (aka Guyana: Crime of the Century, 1979) was the second such work by Mexican filmmaker RenÃ© Cardona, Jr., whose earlier Survive! (Supervivientes de los Andes - Andes Survivors, 1976) dramatized the disturbing story of passengers and crew aboard doomed Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, which crashed into mountains so remote survivors resorted to cannibalism of the deceased until they were eventually belatedly rescued. The bigger-budgeted Guyana: Cult of the Damned explores the 1978 Jonestown Massacre, in which 918 people, most members of Jim Jones's religious cult, were murdered or compelled to commit "revolutionary suicide." It was the first dramatization of the tragedy, though not released in the U.S. until January 1980, three months prior to Guyana Tragedy: The ...Read the entire review »
Crazy Nights (Blu-ray)
by Kurt DahlkeCrazy Nights:Billed as âThe Wildest Mondo Movie Ever", Crazy Nights comes across more like "The Lamest Frankenstein's Monster of a Mondo Movie Ever" and it's probably all down to our beloved Aristide Massaccesi's bungling and being forced to pivot, or lying to people or something. At any rate, what is presented here as a âMondo Movie' about discos or strip clubs, more or less, is both less and more than the sum of its parts. It's an interminably tedious, yet oddly invigorating sexcapade that could only have come out of late 1970s Italy.Crazy Nights gives top billing to Amanda Lear. Lear has had an interesting life to say the least, as a sometimes actor, chanteuse, and muse to David Bowie, the band Roxy Music, and Salvador Dali. (A well-known song from her sultry, languid pop music career is "Queen of Chinatown", a song so fraught with husky, ambiguous vocals it is known t...Read the entire review »
Rent It
Dreambuilders - Blu-ray + Digital (Blu-ray)
by Ryan KeeferThe Movie: I've been slowly trying to broaden my kid's cinematic horizons lately, but the window between something that looks silly against something that may be a little too âmature' (in the non-romantic context) for his tastes, with the most recent attempt being Dreambuilders, a 2020 animated film from Denmark that could be viewed as a lesser family member to either Monsters, Inc. or Inside Out, two gems within the Pixar stable. From a screenplay by Soren Hansen and directed by Kim Jensen and Torri Zinck, the film looks at Minna, the only child to her father John. When John meets someone, Minna becomes stepsister to Jenny, a caustic, superficial teen preoccupied with popularity and status. When Minna realizes that she has the ability to control the d...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off