DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, September 14th, 2021
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,643
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, September 14th, 2021
Highly Recommended
The Clockmaker of St. Paul (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by Bertrand Tavernier, who co-wrote the screenplay with Jean Aurenche and Pierre Bost based on Georges Simenon's novel 'L'Horloger d'Everton,' 1974's The Clockmaker Of St. Paul (L'horloger de Saint-Paul in its native France) opens with a striking scene where a young girl riding a train sees out her window what's left of a burning car.From here, we meet a middle-aged watchmaker named Michel Descombes (Philippe Noiret) who lives a quiet life in Lyon, France. He's a news junkie interested in politics nad current events and the very model of a law abiding citizen. Michel's world gets rocked when he finds out that his son, Bernard (Sylvain Rougerie), has been accused of killing a man at the factory where his girlfriend worked and is now on the run, a wanted man. He leaves work, keeping his cool throughout his commute, but is soon asked for hel...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Dune (1984) (4K Ultra HD Limited Edition) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM:There are many vocal fans of David Lynch's 1984 Dune, an adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 science-fiction novel, but I do not count myself among them. I have tried on numerous occasions to become immersed in the film's visually inventive world, but my mind consistently wanders. Lynch, a brilliant auteur of the bizarre, is most successful when the material is all his. He creates nightmarish versions of mundane reality; so perhaps the futuristic setting of Dune is too outside the director's realm. Dune is strange and dry, with many apparent signs of producer and studio interference. Arrow Video has released a wonderful 4K Ultra HD Limited Edition with collectible packaging. Fans of the film will want to own this release, absolutely, and I suspect others can pass it by.We learn in the opening narration from Princess Irulan (Virginia Madsen) tha...Read the entire review »
Skip It
Chariots Of The Gods (also includes Mysteries of the Gods) (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVCinema-wise, the 1970s was a strange time. When Rocky (1976) was a brand-new movie, audiences and critics alike embraced it, understandably, but what a lot of people don't remember is the praise heaped on star Sylvester Stallone. Look up some of those early reviews and you'll be surprised to learn that many critics thought Stallone was the next big thing in motion picture acting, a successor to Marlon Brando, no less. Similarly, the granddaddy of speculative, pseudoscience documentaries, Chariots of the Gods (1970), received shockingly good reviews. It was even nominated for an Academy Award as Best Documentary feature and, as VCI's new Blu-ray's back cover text notes - twice! - it has since been recognized by the Academy as one of the Top 100 Documentaries of All Time. It was also a huge commercial success: it couldn't have cost more than $500,000 to make, yet grossed nearly $2...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off