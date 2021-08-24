DVD Talk reviews for Monday, August 23rd, 2021

The Daimajin Trilogy (3-Disc Limited Edition) (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movies:For the uninitiated, in 1966 Daiei Studios in Japan released a trio of monster movies about a giant stone golem that looked kind of like an old fashioned samurai who would periodically come to live and trash evildoers. A mix of Samurai films like Rashamon and Kaiju films like the studio's own Gamera pictures, the Daimajin films stand as a pretty unique entry in the pantheon of giant monster movies and they hold up well even by modern standards thanks to some creative storytelling and great effects work.Arrow Video now brings the entire trilogy to Blu-ray in a features-laden collection that handily bests both the old ADV DVD set and the Mill Creek Entertainment Blu-ray release from 2012.Here's a look at the three films in this set ISC ONE: DAIMAJINIn this installment, the first in the series, an evil...Read the entire review »