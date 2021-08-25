DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, August 24th, 2021

Theater of Blood (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:Theatre Of Blood tells the tale of Edward Lionheart (Vincent Price), an aging Shakespearian actor who refuses to branch out and perform anything that was not penned by The Bard. When award season rolls around and Lionheart is denied the Best Actor Award that he was sure he deserved, he dives into the Thames to end it all but is rescued by some homeless types.Now that everyone believes him to be dead, Lionheart figures out which critics were responsible for this and sets out to get fatal revenge. There's more to this than just an older, unstable actor knocking off those who have said unkind things about him. Lionheart puts enough care and planning into his murders that he's able to base each one off of a scene inspired by one of Shakespeare's own plays! He's also not going to be going it alone, as he's got his daughter, Edwina (Diana Rigg of The Avenge...Read the entire review »