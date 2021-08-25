DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, August 24th, 2021
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,622
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, August 24th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Theater of Blood (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Theatre Of Blood tells the tale of Edward Lionheart (Vincent Price), an aging Shakespearian actor who refuses to branch out and perform anything that was not penned by The Bard. When award season rolls around and Lionheart is denied the Best Actor Award that he was sure he deserved, he dives into the Thames to end it all but is rescued by some homeless types.Now that everyone believes him to be dead, Lionheart figures out which critics were responsible for this and sets out to get fatal revenge. There's more to this than just an older, unstable actor knocking off those who have said unkind things about him. Lionheart puts enough care and planning into his murders that he's able to base each one off of a scene inspired by one of Shakespeare's own plays! He's also not going to be going it alone, as he's got his daughter, Edwina (Diana Rigg of The Avenge...Read the entire review »
Skip It
Demonic (2021)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM:I rarely review films still in theaters, but I felt compelled to share my stark disappointment with Writer/Director Neill Blomkamp's Demonic. I have watched hundreds of films since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic but I have seen only one in theaters: Tenet. After seeing the amazing teaser trailer, I vowed to see Demonic in theaters its opening weekend. Whoever cut that preview, which ultimately uses almost every cool image and scare from the film, should be given a raise, as it absolutely hyped me up for a movie that does not exist. Blomkamp exploded onto the scene in 2009 with District 9, a compelling, post-alien invasion film with plenty of social commentary amid its action. His next two, bigger-budget efforts,
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off