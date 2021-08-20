DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, August 19th, 2021

DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, August 19th, 2021

   
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, August 19th, 2021
Recommended
Two Evil Eyes
by Adam Tyner
When Dario Argento set out to make his first film on these shores, he wholly embraced America. Argento again collaborated with George A. Romero – a decade after inexorably changing the face of horror together with Dawn of the Dead – in his partner's favored stomping grounds of Pittsburgh. The crew overwhelmingly hailed from this country and the cast even moreso.Even the subject matter was unmistakably American; not only did Argento set out to update Edgar Allen Poe's macabre tales for the modern age, but he even took a small crew to Baltimore to document Poe's life and legacy. The only half-measure taken by Argento with his first American production was one in the most literal sense; half of Two Evil Eyes would be devoted to his adaptation of "The Black Cat", with the remainder of its runtime dedicated to Romero's take on "The Facts in the Case of M. Valdemar".
