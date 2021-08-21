DVD Talk reviews for Friday, August 20th, 2021

Rugrats: The Complete Series

by Ryan Keefer The Show: I've found myself diving more into being an active viewer of children's programming, largely because my first child who is four is transitioning from things like Paw Patrol to the Transformers, Power Rangers and in a stray instance or two, World's Deadliest Bug Fights. And with another child on the way I've meekly tried to find ways to transition the older one to more gentler content (particularly as he'll be a big brother soon), so I've slowly introduced him to Rugrats, a show that I was aged out of, but I'm told isn't bad? The show started in 1991, when I was going into the Army but still watching Ren and Stimpy, because I was overly eccentric I guess, but Rugrats tells the animated stories of several toddlers as they go through varying adventures over the course of twenty-ish minute episodes. Tommy is the closest thing to a pure toddler, barely being able...Read the entire review »