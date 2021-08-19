DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, August 18th, 2021

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)

Jon M. Chu's G.I. Joe: Retaliation is not a great film, but it is certainly an improvement over its predecessor, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, which star Channing Tatum apparently hates. It makes sense that Retaliation brings new characters into the fold, with only a few friendly faces returning. Chu wisely steers the film toward more practical sets and effects, and, while there is still plenty of CGI, the movie feels a lot more tangible than The Rise of Cobra. The Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick script here is a bit too convoluted for its own good, taking the Joes from North Korea to Pakistan to Washington D.C. to Tokyo during a plot that probably did not need to be this dense. Nevertheless, the Rock/Dwayne Johnson commands the screen as the new Capitan of G.I. Joe and Chu's action