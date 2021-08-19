DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, August 18th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Carole Lombard Collection II (Blu-ray)
by Adam TynerKL Studio Classics' previous set collected several of Carole Lombard's earliest talkies, back when the screen persona that would soon become so legendary was only just beginning to take shape. By the point where this second collection picks up, she had the legendary Twentieth Century under her belt, and the Lombard we all know and love was fully formed.This second collection showcases three of Lombard's screwball comedies, all of which Paramount released in the span of about seven months in 1935 and '36.Hands Across the Table (1935) Joining Theodore Drew III (Fred MacMurray) for dinner is the least that Regi (Lombard) could do. It's not as if t
Recommended
G.I. Joe: Retaliation (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM:Jon M. Chu's G.I. Joe: Retaliation is not a great film, but it is certainly an improvement over its predecessor, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, which star Channing Tatum apparently hates. It makes sense that Retaliation brings new characters into the fold, with only a few friendly faces returning. Chu wisely steers the film toward more practical sets and effects, and, while there is still plenty of CGI, the movie feels a lot more tangible than The Rise of Cobra. The Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick script here is a bit too convoluted for its own good, taking the Joes from North Korea to Pakistan to Washington D.C. to Tokyo during a plot that probably did not need to be this dense. Nevertheless, the Rock/Dwayne Johnson commands the screen as the new Capitan of G.I. Joe and Chu's action s...Read the entire review »
Skip It
Annette
by Jeff NelsonThe musical genre goes through a cycle where it waxes and wanes in popularity. There was a period of time where musicals became a rarity from mainstream Hollywood. However, with movies such as In the Heights and the upcoming West Side Story, the genre has been a bit more in the spotlight lately. The independent film scene has also seen a few musicals being discussed. One of the more talked about titles is Annette, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. Director Leos Carax (Holy Motors) went on to win the prize for Best Director at the festival and the distribution rights were purchased by Amazon Studios.The story is primarily told from the perspective of Henry (Adam Driver), who is a successful stand-up comedian. He ultimately gets mar...Read the entire review »
