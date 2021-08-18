DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, August 17th, 2021

DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, August 17th, 2021

   
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, August 17th, 2021
Highly Recommended
The Gilded Lily (Blu-ray)
by Justin Remer
The Movie: The Gilded Lily (1935) was the first of seven films that paired Claudette Colbert with Fred MacMurray. Like The Bride Comes Home, the second Colbert-MacMurray vehicle (which Kino Lorber also released on Blu-ray in July), this comic romance is also centered on an odd love triangle with Fred MacMurray as a hot-headed newspaperman. Both films share a director and a screenwriter (Wesley Ruggles and Claude Binyon, respectively), but The Gilded Lily feels a little fresher and stranger.Colbert plays sweet-natured stenographer Marilyn David, who is best pals with MacMurray's celebrity beat reporter Peter Dawes. Peter is clearly in love with Marilyn, but she doesn't feel th...Read the entire review »
Deep Cover: Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Justin Remer
The Movie: Deep Cover is a classic sleeper, well-regarded by folks who bothered to watch it but sadly ghettoized as an "urban" (read: black) film and deprived of an appreciative wide audience. Originally released in 1992, Deep Cover was part of a wave of low-budget crime films from black directors, including New Jack City, Boyz N the Hood, and Juice. Lost in the shuffle at the time, Deep Cover stands out as a superior modern film noir overstuffed with note-perfect actors delivering the goods.Laurence Fishburne (still credited as...Read the entire review »
