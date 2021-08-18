DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, August 17th, 2021
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, August 17th, 2021
Highly Recommended
The Gilded Lily (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: The Gilded Lily (1935) was the first of seven films that paired Claudette Colbert with Fred MacMurray. Like The Bride Comes Home, the second Colbert-MacMurray vehicle (which Kino Lorber also released on Blu-ray in July), this comic romance is also centered on an odd love triangle with Fred MacMurray as a hot-headed newspaperman. Both films share a director and a screenwriter (Wesley Ruggles and Claude Binyon, respectively), but The Gilded Lily feels a little fresher and stranger.Colbert plays sweet-natured stenographer Marilyn David, who is best pals with MacMurray's celebrity beat reporter Peter Dawes. Peter is clearly in love with Marilyn, but she doesn't feel th...Read the entire review »
Deep Cover: Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: Deep Cover is a classic sleeper, well-regarded by folks who bothered to watch it but sadly ghettoized as an "urban" (read: black) film and deprived of an appreciative wide audience. Originally released in 1992, Deep Cover was part of a wave of low-budget crime films from black directors, including New Jack City, Boyz N the Hood, and Juice. Lost in the shuffle at the time, Deep Cover stands out as a superior modern film noir overstuffed with note-perfect actors delivering the goods.Laurence Fishburne (still credited as...Read the entire review »
