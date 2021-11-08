DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, August 10th, 2021

Drunk History: The Complete Series

by Oktay Ege Kozak The Series runk History endured for six whole seasons as one of the most bizarre yet hilarious comedy shows of the last decade mainly because it never waivered from the tried-and-true formula since the premise's inception on the Funny or Die website. This formula is as simple as it is unique, bold, and to quote Graham Chapman, very, very silly indeed: Each episode is sliced into three sections. Each section contains a comedian who gets an inch away from a fall-on-your-face drunk.They are then tasked with giving a complex and dense history lesson on a particular story, mostly within US history. Since they're as drunk as a skunk with an especially heavy drinking problem, they slur their words, go into absurd tangents, and predictably sabotage their self-serious history lecture every step of the way. The audio from the "lecture" is then meticulously recreated using actors, includ...Read the entire review »