DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, August 10th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Indiana Jones: 4-Movie Collection (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILMS:I suspect most action-adventure film fans have owned multiple versions of the Indiana Jones movies over the years. I was quite pleased with the 2012 Blu-ray release of the franchise, which was technically proficient and offered a host of solid bonus material. Paramount continues to erase memories of its lousy early DVD releases by churning out tons of legacy titles on Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD, and all four Indiana Jones films have been remastered here and are absolutely stunning. Those with 4K setups who do not yet own these films will want to grab a copy of this release, and, despite debatably inferior packaging and a lack of new bonus content, owners of the Blu-ray collection will find an A/V upgrade that likely warrants a purchase, too. I am delinquent in getting this review finished, so I ...Read the entire review »
Drunk History: The Complete Series
by Oktay Ege KozakThe Seriesrunk History endured for six whole seasons as one of the most bizarre yet hilarious comedy shows of the last decade mainly because it never waivered from the tried-and-true formula since the premise's inception on the Funny or Die website. This formula is as simple as it is unique, bold, and to quote Graham Chapman, very, very silly indeed: Each episode is sliced into three sections. Each section contains a comedian who gets an inch away from a fall-on-your-face drunk.They are then tasked with giving a complex and dense history lesson on a particular story, mostly within US history. Since they're as drunk as a skunk with an especially heavy drinking problem, they slur their words, go into absurd tangents, and predictably sabotage their self-serious history lecture every step of the way. The audio from the "lecture" is then meticulously recreated using actors, includ...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Four Frightened People (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVLudicrous yet entertaining, building to a genuinely exciting climax, Four Frightened People (1934) was one of director Cecil B. DeMille's few flops of the sound era, a pre-Code adventure-melodrama about four strangers lost in Malayan jungle, each transformed by their experiences. Apparently a longer, 96-minute version was test-screened but never released, with 17 minutes trimmed when it opened in late-January 1934, five months before full enforcement of the Production Code, meaning Wikipedia and other sources are incorrect in stating the 78-minute version on this new Blu-ray was a shorter, censored version for release after the enforcement of the Code began. Off the coast of Malay, four passengers aboard a ship overrun with Chinese coolies slip away in a crud...Read the entire review »
