DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, August 11th, 2021

The Fortune Cookie (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)

by Oktay Ege Kozak The Movie:This is just a plain fun time at the movies. Sure, it's about the lengths that immoral people are willing to go in search of easy riches, a Billy Wilder staple, but one can't help but wonder if the overall reason for The Fortune Cookie's existence is to give as much space for Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau to flex their natural opposites attract chemistry.As usual with films with this duo, Lemmon is the meek and moral everyman, at least the decent everyman the audience should aspire to be, as a sports photographer who suffers a broken leg while on the job, and Matthau is the sneaky representation unchecked American entitlement, as his brother-in-law who tries to scam the insurance agency by having Lemmon's character make his injury look much worse than it is.The premise is of course used as an excuse for a series of set-pieces where the duo goes through rid...Read the entire review »