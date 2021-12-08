DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, August 11th, 2021
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,609
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, August 11th, 2021
DVD Talk Collector Series
Dead & Buried (Limited Edition)
by Adam Tyner"Sick? You bring me a body that smells like burnt steak, you force me to keep it till it begins to rot, and then you have the nerve to tell me that I make you sick?""Two murders, Dobbs! Both strangers. Two murders in a town no bigger than a postage stamp."Welcome to Potters Bluff.Blu-ray[click on the thumbnail to enlarge]The denizens of this sleepy, idyllic coastal village are nothing if not hospitable. Your bright-eyed family has gotten lost, and your seda
Highly Recommended
Vengeance Trails: Four Classic Westerns (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movies:Arrow Video brings together four Spaghetti Westerns in their aptly titled Vengeance Trails: Four Classic Westerns boxed set. Here's what's insideâ¦Disc One: Massacre TimeAlso known as The Brute And The Beast, this first entry was directed by none other than Lucio Fulci in 1966 and while he'll always be best remembered for his horror output, this picture, along with Four Of The Apocalypse, proves that he was just as good at making western movies as he was giallo pictures and zombie films.The story follows Tom Corbett (Franco Nero, immortalized forever as Django), a prospector who has been roughing it on his own for quite some time when, out of the blue, he gets a letter from a family friend named Carradine (John Bartha). The latter has written to request that Tom make the trek back to his home town as so...Read the entire review »
The Fortune Cookie (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Oktay Ege KozakThe Movie:This is just a plain fun time at the movies. Sure, it's about the lengths that immoral people are willing to go in search of easy riches, a Billy Wilder staple, but one can't help but wonder if the overall reason for The Fortune Cookie's existence is to give as much space for Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau to flex their natural opposites attract chemistry.As usual with films with this duo, Lemmon is the meek and moral everyman, at least the decent everyman the audience should aspire to be, as a sports photographer who suffers a broken leg while on the job, and Matthau is the sneaky representation unchecked American entitlement, as his brother-in-law who tries to scam the insurance agency by having Lemmon's character make his injury look much worse than it is.The premise is of course used as an excuse for a series of set-pieces where the duo goes through rid...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off