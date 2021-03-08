DVD Talk reviews for Monday, August 2nd, 2021
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, August 2nd, 2021
Highly Recommended
Walking the Edge (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: The 1983 crime thriller Walking the Edge finds future Oscar nominee Robert Forster (Jackie Brown) right in the thick of his run as an exploitation star. Forster plays Jason Walk, a former baseball pitcher turned numbers runner who operates out of a yellow cab. Walk is pegged as a man with an assertiveness problem, and he is first glimpsed in the film getting short-changed by a customer who won't pay up after a bad bet. One imagines the role being tailor-made for Forster, who specializes in men whose gruff charm is offset by an undercurrent of weariness.Walk's world is thrown for a loop when Christine Holloway (Nancy Kwan) hails his cab. Christine has seen her husband an...Read the entire review »
Recommended
A Quiet Place Part II (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILMelayed more than a year after its New York City premiere due to the COVID-19 pandemic, A Quiet Place Part II follows the events of director John Krasinski's 2018 horror hit. While not quite as effective as its taut, original predecessor, Part II effectively juggles these new events with a parallel story of the circumstances surrounding the original alien invasion. Krasinski returns as Lee Abbott, husband to Emily Blunt's Evelyn; as do Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe as the couple's two children, Regan and Marcus. While this sequel may be more of the same, Krasinski's follow-up maintains the tension and resonant familial drama and is similarly well acted. The action and landscape are expanded, and deaf actress Simmonds again shines as the determined heart of the film.The film opens on L...Read the entire review »
