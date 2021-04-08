DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021
Highly Recommended
The Bird With The Crystal Plumage [UHD Limited Edition] (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:In Dario Argento's first giallo, 1970's The Bird With The Crystal Plumage, Sam Dalmas (Tony Musante) is an American writer who is currently living in Rome with his beautiful girlfriend Julia (Suzy Kendall). When he's on his way home after socializing with a friend one night, he heads out into the streets and along the way, completely be chance, he witnesses an attempted murder on the beautiful wife of an art gallery owner.Sam is unable to get inside to save her though, as he gets stuck in between a set of glass doors. All he is able to do is watch the woman suffer and hope that someone can call the police to the scene in time to save her. When he finds out that the woman has survived, the police tell him that she is actually just one of a few recent victims of a serial killer that has been operating in the area. Unfortunately though, none of the other victims survi...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Girl Gang/Pin-Down Girl (Forbidden Fruit: The Golden Age of the Exploitation Picture, Vol. 11) (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:The feature attraction on the latest Blu-ray volume of the Forbidden Fruit: The Golden Age Of The Exploitation Picture series from Kino Lorber and Something Weird Video (this would be volume eleven for those keeping track) features Robert C. Dertano's 1954 picture Girl Gang as its feature attraction.Produced by exploitation titan George W. Weiss (the man who gave us the Olga films!), the story introduces us to Joe (Ed Wood regular Timothy Farrell), an ambitious drug dealer who has no qualms whatsoever about getting the local high school student populace hooked on the devil's weed and smack! Once he's got this kids under his sinister influence, he uses them to do all sorts of nefarious things, mostly stealing cars.Joe's main squeeze is the lovely June (Joanne Arnold). She's a junkie with no sense of loyalty and we quickly learn that Joe ...Read the entire review »
