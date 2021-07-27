DVD Talk reviews for Monday, July 26th, 2021

Bringing Up Baby (The Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie irected by Howard Haws and released in 1938, Bringing Up Baby is a charming screwball comedy that follows a zoology professor named Doctor David Huxley (screen icon Cary Grant) who cannot contain his enthusiasm for a newly discovered dinosaur bone that will allow him to complete a brontosaurus skeleton project he's been working on for a few years. Life is good for David, who is also excited to be soon tying the knot with his lovely assistant, Alice Swallow (Virginia Walker), an ambitious woman who is just as fascinated by his work as he is.Soon, David realizes his funding isn't quite where it needs to be and he come to hope that the wealthy Carleton Random will pony up the dough to help him finish. To make this happen, David needs to get on the good side of Alexander Peabody (George Irving), the woman's lawyer. Hoping time and time again to impress Peab...Read the entire review »