DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, July 27th, 2021

Working Girls (The Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie irected by filmmaker Lizzie Borden on the heels of her last film, In Flames, 1986's Working Girls explores the lives of a few prostitutes working out of a brothel in Manhattan. Set over one day, we quickly learn how the brothel operates, with various âjohns' calling in to set up an appointment while the different women that work their hang out and talk while waiting for their clients to arrive. When they arrive, small talk is made and various fantasies are acted out, some stranger than others, some fairly vanilla.Along the way, we see the operational side of things in the brothel. It is, after all, a business and businesses exist only to make money. This means keeping up appearances for the clients, ensuring that there are enough paper towels on hand to clean up any messes that might get made, how they deal with birth control and protecting the...Read the entire review »