DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, July 27th, 2021
DVD Talk Review DB
DVD Talk Collector Series
Almost Famous (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM:Cameron Crowe's Almost Famous is one of my favorite movies. It is a "chicken soup" movie for me; I can watch it when I am feeling low and my mood is instantly elevated. I do not pretend to be as taken with Crowe's more recent films, like We Bought a Zoo and Aloha, but this 2000 release (and its extended, "Untitled" version) is a wholly involving fairytale about a young writer's immersion into the world of 1970s rock music. As most readers now know, the film is loosely based on Crowe's own experiences writing for Rolling Stone, and its characters and band Stillwater are composites of real subjects Crowe encountered. Patrick Fugit is excellent as 15-year-old William Miller, a child prodigy pushed ahead in school by his lov...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Working Girls (The Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by filmmaker Lizzie Borden on the heels of her last film, In Flames, 1986's Working Girls explores the lives of a few prostitutes working out of a brothel in Manhattan. Set over one day, we quickly learn how the brothel operates, with various âjohns' calling in to set up an appointment while the different women that work their hang out and talk while waiting for their clients to arrive. When they arrive, small talk is made and various fantasies are acted out, some stranger than others, some fairly vanilla.Along the way, we see the operational side of things in the brothel. It is, after all, a business and businesses exist only to make money. This means keeping up appearances for the clients, ensuring that there are enough paper towels on hand to clean up any messes that might get made, how they deal with birth control and protecting the...Read the entire review »
