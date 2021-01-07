DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, June 30th, 2021

Black Widow

by Jeff Nelson Ever since the beginning of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), fans have had their list of characters in mind who they have always wanted to see adapted to the film medium. Between a lack of female representation among solo superhero films and a great performance from Scarlett Johansson in the role of Black Widow, audiences have been clamoring for her to get a movie of her own. She first appeared in Iron Man 2, which was released in 2010. Eleven years later, she is finally getting that solo film. The upcoming July 9 release date is after three delays from its original May 2020 date due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.Set after Captain America: Civil War and before Avengers: Infinity War, Black Widow sees the title character, also k...Read the entire review »