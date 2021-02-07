DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, July 1st, 2021
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, July 1st, 2021
Recommended
The Time Guardian (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by Brian Hannant, who co-wrote the screenplay with John Baxter, 1987's The Time Guardian had one of the biggest budgets of any movie made in Australia at the time. It was, by the standards of the country's film industry, a project of fairly massive scope and ambition and it was meant to put the country on the map, proving that it could put out the kind of crowd-pleasing blockbusters that were, and still are, coming out of Hollywoodâ¦ but it didn't really turn out that way.The movie begins in the year 4039 in the advent of the Neutron War. A rag tag group of survivors use their abilities to travel the city they call home through time to, hopefully, find solace and, ideally, not get slaughtered by the sinister cyborgs known as The Jen-Diki, whose missions is to basically commit genocide against the human race for reasons that are never really proper...Read the entire review »
Baise-Moi -aka- Rape Me (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Co-directed and co-written by Virginie Despentes and adult film actress Coralie Trinh Thi and based on Despentes 1995 novel of the same name, 2000's Baise-moi (which translates to either Rape Me, Fuck Me or Kiss Me) was, and remains, a controversial film not only for the topic it deals with, but in what it portrays while dealing with it. The story is not complex, but it is impactful. Nadine (adult film actress Karen Bach) is a prostitute, her friend Manu (adult film actress RaffaÃ«la Anderson) dabbles in the XXX film industry. One day, they snap. Nadine finally has enough of her roommate and kills her, while Manu, after being brutally gang-raped, takes out a pistol and shoots her brother after he chastises her for what has happened.Not entirely sure what else to do, the pair decides to get out of their neighborhood. Nadine has a bunch of fake ID's tha...Read the entire review »
J.C (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:This 1971 Avco Embassy Pictures production was directed, co-written and produced by William F. McGaha, who also happens to play the film's lead, a young man with a giant beard named J.C. Masters who loves acoustic guitars and marijuana. The son of an evangelical Baptist minister, he loses his job as a carpenter and, after reading all sorts of negative headlines while on the can, sparks a joint ,has a vision and basically decides that wants more out of life than what the establishment thinks is best for him. So J.C. leaves home and becomes a biker, eventually putting together a biker gang and becoming its de facto leader.After cruising around the state and hoping to just "be free," he decides to take his crew back to his small southern home town in hopes of seeing some change ensue. The town's Sheriff, Grady Caldwell (Slim Pickens) and Deputy Dan Martin (Burr Denni...Read the entire review »
