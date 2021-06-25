DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, June 24th, 2021
Highly Recommended
The Web (Blu-ray)
by Adam Tyner"Yesterday morning, you get your [gun] permit approved. Last night, you kill a guy...'in self-defense'. Kroner gets out of prison one day and gets bumped off the next. All the time, there's a million bucks in cash layin' around loose some place. Couldn't be that you've got a line on that money, could it?"[click on the thumbnail to enlarge]Perhaps other multi-millionaire industrialists would be exasperated at some low-rent lawyer storming into a board meeting over a matter as paltry as $68.72. Bu
The Snoopy 4-Movie Collection (Blu-ray + Digital) (Blu-ray)
by Oktay Ege KozakThe Movies:The half-hour Peanuts specials that began with the iconic Charlie Brown Christmas were all short films of their own. So it made sense for the franchise to occasionally dabble in theatrical features with varying degrees of success. This blu-ray set compiles all four of Snoopy and Co's theatrical releases in one convenient package.A Boy Named Charlie Brown: This is the first feature release within the Peanuts brand. It contains the trademark charm and focuses on the virtues of failure that made Peanuts a massive hit across the world. For a first feature effort, it's also a bit rough around the edges, with fairly slow pacing that indulges in too many psychedelic montages. Still, it's a lot of fun to follow the hapless Charlie Brown into the national spelling bee championship, even though anyone who knows Chuck can guess how it will turn out. 3 stars.Snoopy Co...Read the entire review »
Rent It
The Strangeness (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVReportedly shot for just $25,000, The Strangeness is an ultra-low budget horror movie produced by former USC School of Cinema-Television students that was filmed in 1979-80. It was never released theatrically, going straight-to-VHS around 1985, where it developed a minor cult following. Filmed in 16mm, most of it is set in a dark mine or nighttime exteriors, and for a big chunk of the movie the characters use flares to find their way through mine shafts, lighting everything in bright crimson -- all of which must have made the film nearly unwatchable in those days of low-resolution analog videotape.Remastered for Blu-ray release by distributor Code Red, the movie now looks as good as it should, but it's still pretty unwatchable for other reasons: talky script, generally amateur performances, a pervasive cheapness. Only the hardiest of hardcore fans of low-budget horror movies will have the pat...Read the entire review »
