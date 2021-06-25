DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, June 24th, 2021

The Snoopy 4-Movie Collection (Blu-ray + Digital) (Blu-ray)

by Oktay Ege Kozak The Movies:The half-hour Peanuts specials that began with the iconic Charlie Brown Christmas were all short films of their own. So it made sense for the franchise to occasionally dabble in theatrical features with varying degrees of success. This blu-ray set compiles all four of Snoopy and Co's theatrical releases in one convenient package.A Boy Named Charlie Brown: This is the first feature release within the Peanuts brand. It contains the trademark charm and focuses on the virtues of failure that made Peanuts a massive hit across the world. For a first feature effort, it's also a bit rough around the edges, with fairly slow pacing that indulges in too many psychedelic montages. Still, it's a lot of fun to follow the hapless Charlie Brown into the national spelling bee championship, even though anyone who knows Chuck can guess how it will turn out. 3 stars.Snoopy Co...Read the entire review »