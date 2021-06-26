DVD Talk reviews for Friday, June 25th, 2021
DVD Talk Review DB
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, June 25th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Tous Les Matins Du Monde (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: When you've seen a lot of movies, it's hard not to think of everything new you see in terms of other movies. It's a tic, or habit, but it can also be a helpful shorthand. It's extremely reductive -- and not totally accurate -- to say that the 1991 historical drama Tous les matins du monde (All the Mornings of the World*) is Whiplash meets Amadeus, but it gives you a mental image, right?Director Alain Corneau, better known for neo-noir films like the wonderfully chilling SÃ©rie Noire, collaborates with novelist Pascal Quignard on a mela...Read the entire review »
Center Stage (1991) (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: Ruan Lingyu is touted as the "Greta Garbo of China" on the box for the 1991 film Center Stage from director Stanley Kwan. Watching Kwan's deconstructed biopic of Ruan, however, one might think more immediately of a doomed early Hollywood starlet whose unfortunate exploits became fodder for one of Kenneth Anger's Hollywood Babylon books. Ruan committed suicide in 1935, at age 24, seemingly to escape from malicious gossip in the press. In the process, she became a legend.Kwan's film examines Ruan's short time as a top box office star and the love triangle that was her undoing. Rather than tell a straight rise-and-fall story, Kwan juxtaposes dramatized vignettes from Ruan's life with modern-day interviews, film clips of actual Ruan ...Read the entire review »
