DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, June 15th, 2021

Nightmare Alley (The Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV It was during a binge-watch of myriad film noir that I first encountered Nightmare Alley (1947). After dozens of other good-to-great noir, Nightmare Alley, directed by Edmond Goulding, proved a real shocker on many levels; its basic plot, reminiscent of Tod Browning's notorious Freaks (1932), has supernatural and even horror film elements. It's a film best viewed cold, without any knowledge of what it's about (If you haven't seen it yet, you'll want to stop reading here), and while seeing it again all these years later was minus all its surprises (while noticing a lot of Production Code-era compromises), it's a film that still impresses. When it was new, it had to have left movie audiences shell-shocked, especially fans of Fox star Tyrone Power, who gives one of his very best performances playing a character light years removed his usual screen persona.