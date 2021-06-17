DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, June 16th, 2021
Highly Recommended
My Little Chickadee (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVGiven the talent involved, My Little Chickadee (1940) is generally regarded as a disappointing pairing of two of the biggest comedy names of the 1930s, Mae West and W.C. Fields. Each had been a huge star at Paramount, West literally saving the company from bankruptcy with She Done Him Wrong (1933) and other films, she earning as much as $300,000 per movie, more than the entire cost of most early-â30s productions. Fields, meanwhile, the highest-paid entertainer in Vaudeville and on Broadway at various points earlier in the century, finally found feature-film success in thirteen mostly hilarious Paramount features (including such classics as It's a Gift and You're Telling Me!) that were inexpensive to make and thus highly profitable. Poor health kept Fields off the screen for several years in the second-half of the â30s, while West's career was damaged by the enforcemen...Read the entire review »
Recommended
The Stylist (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:The Stylist has had quite a bit of hype surrounding its release, taking home an award at 2020's Sitges Film Festival for Best Motion Picture. Co-written by director Jill Gevargizian, Eric Havens and Eric Stolze the film introduces us to a woman named Claire (co-producer Najarra Townsend) who makes her living at a day job where she works at a salon as a hair stylist. Claire seems fine on the surface, but when one of her regulars, Olivia (Brea Grant), comes in and asks her to give her a new do for her upcoming wedding, Claire starts to obsess over the details of Olivia's life. Olivia does seem to have it all: a great relationship, no money problems, just a really happy life overallâ¦ which is something Claire can't claim herself.As Claire tries to suppress her feelings of jealousy, it soon proves much harder to actually do than to want to do. See, Claire has a very ...Read the entire review »
