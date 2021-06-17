DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, June 16th, 2021

The Stylist (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:The Stylist has had quite a bit of hype surrounding its release, taking home an award at 2020's Sitges Film Festival for Best Motion Picture. Co-written by director Jill Gevargizian, Eric Havens and Eric Stolze the film introduces us to a woman named Claire (co-producer Najarra Townsend) who makes her living at a day job where she works at a salon as a hair stylist. Claire seems fine on the surface, but when one of her regulars, Olivia (Brea Grant), comes in and asks her to give her a new do for her upcoming wedding, Claire starts to obsess over the details of Olivia's life. Olivia does seem to have it all: a great relationship, no money problems, just a really happy life overallâ¦ which is something Claire can't claim herself.As Claire tries to suppress her feelings of jealousy, it soon proves much harder to actually do than to want to do. See, Claire has a very ...Read the entire review »