DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021
Highly Recommended
The Night of the Following Day (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by Hubert Cornfield (with help from an uncredited Richard Boone, who was also one of the leading men in the film!), 1969's The Night Of The Following Day is based on the 1953 novel The Snatch penned by Lionel White (whose novel Obsession was kinda-sorta turned into the excellent Pierrot le Fou by Godard and whose Clean Break was turned into Stanley Kubrick's The Killing... there's a reason he's thanked in the credits of Reservoir Dogs!).An eighteen-year-old woman, never addressed by name (Pamela Franklin), arrives at the airport in Paris where a Chauffeur (Marlon Brandon) greets her. Once she gets into his car, she realizes that he's an imposter, but it's too late, she's been kidnapped by this man, Bud, and his crew. The girl has no idea who Bud is but she does recognize his amiable blonde girlfriend, Vi...Read the entire review »
Recommended
The Wages of Sin (aka (The Price of Sin) (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:1966's Wages Of Sin began life as a German film entitled Der Arzt stellt fest... (which translates to The Doctor Speaks Out or The Doctor's Notes), directed by Aleksander Ford. It was purchased for domestic distribution by exploitation film impresario Donn Davison who brought it to theaters and drive-in's across the country as Wages Of Sin and then later as The Price Of Sin where it played with either a live lecture from a âdoctor' or a filmed intro from Davison himself (included in the extras on this disc) that made sure everyone in attendance knew that this was the real deal. It would also play with some childbirth films (again, included in the extras on this disc), ensuring audience members over sixteen-years of age would really get their money's worth. As censorship restrictions around topics such as sex, abortion and childb...Read the entire review »
Skip It
City of Lies (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM:A film as generic as its title, City of Lies takes an interesting topic - the unsolved murder of rapper Notorious B.I.G. - and places it amid a bland police procedural. Shot more than four years ago by Director Brad Furman (The Lincoln Lawyer), City of Lies wants desperately to be a Zodiac copycat but has trouble planning its narrative. Johnny Depp gives a decent performance as the Los Angeles Police Department detective who followed the case for 20 years, but Forest Whitaker, as a journalist also searching for answers, seems to mumble through most of his performance. Diehard fans of the Biggie/Tupac saga may find something of interest here, but there are countless other documentaries, articles and the source material for t...Read the entire review »
