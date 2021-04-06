DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, June 3rd, 2021

Cartouche (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:Philippe de Broca's 1962 film, Cartouche, is set in eighteenth century Paris and it opens with a scene where a man is to be publicly executed in the town square for the heinous crime of stealing two apples. In the crowd is one Louis de Bourguignon (Jean-Paul Belmondo), who watches, eating an apple himself, as the drama unfolds in front of him. When he meets a beautiful young woman named VÃ©nus (Claudia Cardinale), the begin to fall in love.Louis is, for all intents and purposes, a criminal himself, working with a gang led by a man named Malichot (Marcel Dalio), but he finds that the gang's methods are becoming increasingly distasteful and not to his liking. He splits from Malichot and joins the army for a stint, then decides to branch out on his own using the moniker of Cartouche, effectively acting as a highwayman. He soon finds himself, in true Robin H...