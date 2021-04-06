DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, June 3rd, 2021
Highly Recommended
Cartouche (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Philippe de Broca's 1962 film, Cartouche, is set in eighteenth century Paris and it opens with a scene where a man is to be publicly executed in the town square for the heinous crime of stealing two apples. In the crowd is one Louis de Bourguignon (Jean-Paul Belmondo), who watches, eating an apple himself, as the drama unfolds in front of him. When he meets a beautiful young woman named VÃ©nus (Claudia Cardinale), the begin to fall in love.Louis is, for all intents and purposes, a criminal himself, working with a gang led by a man named Malichot (Marcel Dalio), but he finds that the gang's methods are becoming increasingly distasteful and not to his liking. He splits from Malichot and joins the army for a stint, then decides to branch out on his own using the moniker of Cartouche, effectively acting as a highwayman. He soon finds himself, in true Robin H...Read the entire review »
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM:Although Fast Times at Ridgemont High was released more than four years before I was born, it still reminds me of high school. I think that is why Amy Heckerling's film is successful as both a broad, coming-of-age comedy and a relatable drama about teenage emotions. Written by Cameron Crowe, fresh off his stint at Rolling Stone, the film treats its young protagonists without the contempt so many similar films throw their way. Sure, famed movie critic Roger Ebert called the film sexist, but I think Fast Times at Ridgemont High does a better job portraying the actual, awkward situations teenagers face daily, including introductions to sex, drugs, working, and independence, than most of its contemporaries. With a cast of soon-to-be stars, including Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Judge Reinhold and Phoebe Cates, and fleeting glimpses of Forest Whitaker a...Read the entire review »
