DVD Talk reviews for Monday, April 19th, 2021

Nightbeast (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:The true shining star of the late Don Dohler's storied career, 1982's Nightbeast shows us what happens when an alien spacecraft crashes on the outskirts of a small, Midwestern American town. The creature that piloted the craft escapes, but its vessel explodes, which draws the attention of some of the locals, most of whom are killed by the alien now skulking about the area.Enter Sheriff Jack Cinder (Tom Griffith), a top-notch lawman of the highest order with funny curly hair and a great moustache. He's a hit with the ladies. When he loses some men to the beast, who doesn't just strike during the day night but also during the day, he gathers up Deputy Lisa Kent (Karin Kardian) and local yokel Jamie Lambert (Jamie Zemarel) to do something about it. After a quick talk with Mayor Bert Wicker (Richard Dyszel), he wants to clear out the town so that the beast c...Read the entire review »