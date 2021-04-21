DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, April 20th, 2021
Rent It
Wild West Days (Blu-ray)
by Kurt DahlkeWild West Days:Wild West Days is a delightful "Cowboys and Indians" serial directed by Ford Beebe and Clifford Smith, which spread out over 13 weeks (presumably) during the summer of 1937. For 20-minutes at a pop, before your Feature Presentation, you could plop down in a cool movie theater to take in the exploits of Kentucky Wade and his gang, if only to forget the ongoing Great Depression, just for a little while.Based loosely on the novel "Saint Johnson" by W.R. Burnett, ("Little Caesar", "Scarface" among many others) Wild West Days tells the story of frontier good guy Kentucky Wade, (John Mack Brown) an easy-goin' fellah with an âI'm not worried' grin perpetually plastered to his face, and his pals Trigger (Robert Kortman), Dude (George Shelley) and Mike Morales, (Frank Yaconelli) a tight group of do-gooders that ends up looking out for Larry Munro (Frank McGlynn). Larr...Read the entire review »
Fukushima 50 (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVA dramatization of efforts to contain the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant disaster following the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami, Fukushima 50 partly succeeds in its ambitious aims while being dramatically clunky in other ways. It's neither good nor bad, but it is unusually political, harshly critical of the blunders of both the Japanese government and TEPCO, the energy conglomerate operating the plant. Such direct criticism is almost unheard of in a mainstream Japanese movie. Star Ken Watanabe reportedly spearheaded the film, adapted from On the Brink: The Inside Story of Fukushima Daiichi, a non-fiction book by Ryusho Kadota. The film unavoidably invites comparisons to the superb 2019 miniseries Chernobyl, which tells much the same story better in every way. That series was almost unbearably tense and deeply disturbing, while Fukushima 50 is curiously ...Read the entire review »
