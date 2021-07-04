DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, April 6th, 2021

A Lovely Way to Die (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV A neo-noir with good points and bad ones, A Lovely Way to Die (1968) has the basic components of a decent crime thriller but never once do these varied qualities gel. Writer A.J. Russell had a fairly schizophrenic career, first in early television anthologies like Studio One and Lights Out before switching to comedy, including both The Honeymooners and The Phil Silvers Show. He then switched back to drama for a time, eventually creating The Bold Ones: The Senator, and long after that was a story consultant on the soap opera General Hospital. One of the many odd things about A Lovely Way to Die is that Russell seems to be trying to give the film a Billy Wilder-esque black comic tone, the kind of thing Wilder did so well in movies like Double Indemnity and Sunset Blvd., but those efforts are so poorly done here that they'...Read the entire review »