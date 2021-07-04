DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, April 6th, 2021
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, April 6th, 2021
Recommended
John Hughes 5-Movie Collection (Planes Trains / Ferris Bueller / She\'s Having a Baby / Pretty in Pink / Some Kind of Wonderful) (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Collection: The newly released John Hughes 5-Movie Collection from Paramount highlights a two-year run from the legendary comedy writer-director that might be reasonably considered his most influential.Three of the discs in the set have already been released -- which is good news (the new 4K transfer of Pretty in Pink from last year) and less-than-good news (the decidedly NOT 4K transfers of Planes, Trains and Automobiles and Ferris Bueller's Day Off from roughly a decade ago). One of the two new discs, She's Having a Baby, is fairly bare bon...Read the entire review »
Rent It
A Lovely Way to Die (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVA neo-noir with good points and bad ones, A Lovely Way to Die (1968) has the basic components of a decent crime thriller but never once do these varied qualities gel. Writer A.J. Russell had a fairly schizophrenic career, first in early television anthologies like Studio One and Lights Out before switching to comedy, including both The Honeymooners and The Phil Silvers Show. He then switched back to drama for a time, eventually creating The Bold Ones: The Senator, and long after that was a story consultant on the soap opera General Hospital. One of the many odd things about A Lovely Way to Die is that Russell seems to be trying to give the film a Billy Wilder-esque black comic tone, the kind of thing Wilder did so well in movies like Double Indemnity and Sunset Blvd., but those efforts are so poorly done here that they'...Read the entire review »
