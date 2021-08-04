DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, April 7th, 2021
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,483
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, April 7th, 2021
Highly Recommended
The Kaiser of California (Der Kaiser Von Kalifornien) (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVI confess a fascination with German-made Westerns. Their production peaked during the 1960s, when big-budget adaptations of German author Karl May's Western novels were huge hits at the box-office there. Unlike the gritty, grimy, and cynical Spaghetti Westerns concurrently produced or co-produced out of Italy, the Westerns from West Germany (and, to a lesser degree, East Germany) were more classical in style, more like Hollywood Westerns of the â40s, romanticized though incorporating singularly German interests and characters.The Kaiser of California (Der Kaiser von Kalifornien, titled The Emperor of California in the English subtitles) is a 1936 film, making it the first movie Western offering under Nazi Germany. It jibes with the party's political views in some respects, but probably that's mostly coincidental. It's as much a biographical drama as a Western, as it traces...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off