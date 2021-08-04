DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, April 7th, 2021

   
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, April 7th, 2021
Highly Recommended
The Kaiser of California (Der Kaiser Von Kalifornien) (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV
I confess a fascination with German-made Westerns. Their production peaked during the 1960s, when big-budget adaptations of German author Karl May's Western novels were huge hits at the box-office there. Unlike the gritty, grimy, and cynical Spaghetti Westerns concurrently produced or co-produced out of Italy, the Westerns from West Germany (and, to a lesser degree, East Germany) were more classical in style, more like Hollywood Westerns of the â40s, romanticized though incorporating singularly German interests and characters.The Kaiser of California (Der Kaiser von Kalifornien, titled The Emperor of California in the English subtitles) is a 1936 film, making it the first movie Western offering under Nazi Germany. It jibes with the party's political views in some respects, but probably that's mostly coincidental. It's as much a biographical drama as a Western, as it traces...Read the entire review »
