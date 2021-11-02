DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, February 10th, 2021
Recommended
Devil Times Five (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Borrowing heavily from classic âkiller kid' movies that were released in the years prior (think The Bad Seed, to name only one), 1974's The Devil Times Five (or The Horrible House On The Hill, if you want to go by the title card used on the elements that this transfer was taken from, reportedly the original 35mm negative), opens with a scene where a van transporting five kids from a mental hospital crashes in the woods. The driver doesn't survive but the kids do, and wannabe star David (Leif Garrett), wannabe soldier Brian (Tierre Turner), fire-loving Susan (Tia Thompson), pale skinned nun "Sister" Hannah (Gail Smale) and the smallest of the bunch, Moe (Dawn Lyn) make their way through the brush and take shelter from the winter weather in a very fancy vacation home. This home happens to belong to a wealthy @$$hole named Papa Doc (Gene Evans) who just so...Read the entire review »
Batman: Soul of the Dragon (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray +Digital) (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Batman: The Soul Of The Dragon is the latest Batman animated feature, an âElseworlds' story that takes place out of established DC Universe continuity and not adapted from any specific comic book. Set in the 1970's, the story takes place in the present when a gang of ninjas steals a sacred sword. This ties into Bruce Wayne's (David Giuntoli) past, specifically the time when he was training to become Batman by learning martial arts from a man referred to only as O-Sensei (James Hong). Wayne wasn't the only student at this time, as he learned alongside fellow students Shiva (Kelly Hu), Richard Dragon (Mark Dacascos), Ben 'Bronze Tiger' Turner (Michael Jai White) Jade (Jamie Chung) and Rip Jagger (Chris Cox), that last character being a nice nod to Charlton Comics' Judomaster character.Since those days have past, they've all gone their separate ways but ...Read the entire review »
