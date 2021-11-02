DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, February 10th, 2021

Devil Times Five (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:Borrowing heavily from classic âkiller kid' movies that were released in the years prior (think The Bad Seed, to name only one), 1974's The Devil Times Five (or The Horrible House On The Hill, if you want to go by the title card used on the elements that this transfer was taken from, reportedly the original 35mm negative), opens with a scene where a van transporting five kids from a mental hospital crashes in the woods. The driver doesn't survive but the kids do, and wannabe star David (Leif Garrett), wannabe soldier Brian (Tierre Turner), fire-loving Susan (Tia Thompson), pale skinned nun "Sister" Hannah (Gail Smale) and the smallest of the bunch, Moe (Dawn Lyn) make their way through the brush and take shelter from the winter weather in a very fancy vacation home. This home happens to belong to a wealthy @$$hole named Papa Doc (Gene Evans) who just so...Read the entire review »