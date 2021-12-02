DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, February 11th, 2021
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, February 11th, 2021
Recommended
The Train (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: John Frankenheimer's 1964 action thriller The Train has already been released on home video in North America three times in the past seven years. In 2014, Twilight Time released a limited edition Blu-ray that quickly went out of print. In 2015, Kino Lorber jumped in with a new DVD that was sourced from the same master as the Blu-ray and marked a great improvement over MGM's original '90s disc release. In 2016, Twilight Time released an Encore Edition of its Blu-ray, since the demand was still there. Now, sadly, Twilig...Read the entire review »
Slithis (Spawn of the Slithis) (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVIn 1978, I was on a summer vacation trip to Traverse City, Michigan with my family, and we were staying in some crummy motel when, on the TV there, an ad came on for a movie called Slithis. I was mesmerized by this Creature from the Venice Canal, and after we returned home to suburban Detroit I eagerly looked for it in the newspaper ads. Alas, to my best knowledge it never played that market or, if it did, Slithis somehow eluded me. So, for nearly 43 years I've wanted to see it, and now, thanks to Code Red's new Blu-ray, that curiosity has be satiated. Under its proper, onscreen title, Spawn of the Slithis the movie is pretty much what I expected it to be all along: ultra-cheap but, just barely, professional; derivative and old-fashioned, an anomaly even when it was new. Clumsy and even stupid at times, but also for fans of such monster movies, it's surprisingly watchable and ev...Read the entire review »
Skip It
The Allnighter (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: NOTE: The images accompanying this review are from various online sources and do not reflect the quality of the Blu-ray under review.The 1987 comedy The Allnighter is an odd duck of a film. The only starring vehicle to date for rocker Susanna Hoffs, of "Eternal Flame" hitmakers The Bangles, The Allnighter attempts to merge the raunchy teen comedy sensibility of the '80s with the more innocent tone of '60s beach party movies (but not in the self-consciously goofy style of Back to the Beach). It's got bikini babes, hunky surfer dudes, and an all-night college graduation fiesta at the beach. Cowriter-producer-director Tamar Simon Hoffs (who is als...Read the entire review »
