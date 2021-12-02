DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, February 11th, 2021

Slithis (Spawn of the Slithis) (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV In 1978, I was on a summer vacation trip to Traverse City, Michigan with my family, and we were staying in some crummy motel when, on the TV there, an ad came on for a movie called Slithis. I was mesmerized by this Creature from the Venice Canal, and after we returned home to suburban Detroit I eagerly looked for it in the newspaper ads. Alas, to my best knowledge it never played that market or, if it did, Slithis somehow eluded me. So, for nearly 43 years I've wanted to see it, and now, thanks to Code Red's new Blu-ray, that curiosity has be satiated. Under its proper, onscreen title, Spawn of the Slithis the movie is pretty much what I expected it to be all along: ultra-cheap but, just barely, professional; derivative and old-fashioned, an anomaly even when it was new. Clumsy and even stupid at times, but also for fans of such monster movies, it's surprisingly watchable and ev...Read the entire review »