DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, January 13th, 2021
DVD Talk Review DB
Recommended
Words on Bathroom Walls (Blu-ray)
by Jesse SkeenThe front cover makes this look like another run-of-the-mill teen romance, but the romance elements are secondary and feel a bit tacked on. The real focus is mental illness, paranoid schizophrenia to be exact. Adam (Charlie Plummer) not only hears voices all around him, but also sees people who aren't really there who serve as bodyguards and guardian angels. (One tough bodyguard is portrayed by Lobo Sebastian, carrying a baseball bat and ready to use it on anyone who gives Adam trouble, and a vulgar alter-ego played by Devon Bostick, who appeared as Roderick in director Thor Freudenthal's Diary of a Wimpy Kid, gives him pointers on dealing with the opposite sex.) Adam also has a hard time at home with his father having run off a few years ago, leaving him with his mother (Molly Parker) who is reasonably supportive but has recently bro...Read the entire review »
Rent It
Blade: The Iron Cross (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Blade has long been one of, if not the, most popular member of the Puppet Master family, so it makes sense that Full Moon would eventually get around to giving him a solo film and telling his origin. And that's pretty much exactly what this latest entry, Blade: The Iron Cross is: Blade's origin story. It's a shame though that the story just isn't all that good.As far as the plot goes, Dr. Hauser is a Nazi scientist in the Los Angeles of 1945 who is as hardworking as he is deplorable. Guilty of plenty of crimes both related to the war and not, a âpsychic war journalist' named Elisa Ivanov (the lovely Tania Fox, who last appeared in the Full Moon universe with her turn in Puppet Master: Axis Termination finds out what he's been up to and uses her abilities to bring killer puppet Blade, one of Andre Toulon's most murderous puppet creations, ...Read the entire review »
