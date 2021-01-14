DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, January 13th, 2021

Blade: The Iron Cross (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:Blade has long been one of, if not the, most popular member of the Puppet Master family, so it makes sense that Full Moon would eventually get around to giving him a solo film and telling his origin. And that's pretty much exactly what this latest entry, Blade: The Iron Cross is: Blade's origin story. It's a shame though that the story just isn't all that good.As far as the plot goes, Dr. Hauser is a Nazi scientist in the Los Angeles of 1945 who is as hardworking as he is deplorable. Guilty of plenty of crimes both related to the war and not, a âpsychic war journalist' named Elisa Ivanov (the lovely Tania Fox, who last appeared in the Full Moon universe with her turn in Puppet Master: Axis Termination finds out what he's been up to and uses her abilities to bring killer puppet Blade, one of Andre Toulon's most murderous puppet creations, ...Read the entire review »