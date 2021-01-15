DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, January 14th, 2021

The Return of the Musketeers (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV Adapted from Alexandre Dumas's Twenty Years After (1845), director Richard Lester's The Return of the Musketeers (1989) reunited most of the original cast and key creative force behind the well-regarded and commercially successful The Three Musketeers (1973) and The Four Musketeers (1974). Return, however, was shrouded in production problems and, ultimately, great tragedy. Its budget and shooting schedule were significantly reduced shortly before production commenced, resulting in a rushed, corner-cutting atmosphere. In this environment Lester's Spanish crew mistakenly sprayed water on a cobblestone street for a scene featuring, on horseback, actor Roy Kinnear, a supporting player in most of Lester's films. Kinnear's horse slipped, Kinnear fell and broke his pelvis. Worse, he received inadequate, possibly even incompetent care at a nearby clinic and died of a heart...Read the entire review »