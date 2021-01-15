DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, January 14th, 2021
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, January 14th, 2021
Highly Recommended
The Return of the Musketeers (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVAdapted from Alexandre Dumas's Twenty Years After (1845), director Richard Lester's The Return of the Musketeers (1989) reunited most of the original cast and key creative force behind the well-regarded and commercially successful The Three Musketeers (1973) and The Four Musketeers (1974). Return, however, was shrouded in production problems and, ultimately, great tragedy. Its budget and shooting schedule were significantly reduced shortly before production commenced, resulting in a rushed, corner-cutting atmosphere. In this environment Lester's Spanish crew mistakenly sprayed water on a cobblestone street for a scene featuring, on horseback, actor Roy Kinnear, a supporting player in most of Lester's films. Kinnear's horse slipped, Kinnear fell and broke his pelvis. Worse, he received inadequate, possibly even incompetent care at a nearby clinic and died of a heart...Read the entire review »
I Start Counting (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: The second release from the new boutique label Fun City Editions shifts from the downtown New York streets of Alphabet City to a greener and superficially safer working class English neighborhood with I Start Counting (1970). I say, "superficially" because, in the film, the neighborhood has become the hunting ground for a serial killer targeting young women. Our heroine, 14-year-old Wynne Kinch (Jenny Agutter, Walkabout), reluctantly suspects the killer might be her much older brother George (Bryan Marshall). She doesn't want to admit it, because she's in love with George. It's okay that she's in love, she theorizes, b...Read the entire review »
