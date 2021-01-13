DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, January 12th, 2021

Apache (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV Part of the â50s vogue for sympathetic portrayals (by white actors) of Native Americans, Apache (1954) is interesting but flawed. It was Robert Aldrich's third feature, following a long career as an assistant director and, immediately before this, several years working in television. His inexperience and the influence of television is in evidence here: the film is lively but choppy continuity-wise, and Aldrich uses tight close-ups so often the film becomes spatially disorienting. There's plenty of action, however, and star (and co-producer) Burt Lancaster, pushing 40, is in fine athletic form, while the film's empathy toward American Indians is appealing, if muddled in some ways. In 1886, Apache chief Geronimo surrenders his tribe to the U.S. Cavalry, in a tense...Read the entire review »