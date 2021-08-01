DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, January 7th, 2021
DVD Talk Review DB
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, January 7th, 2021
Recommended
The Greek Tycoon (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVTrashy but eminently watchable, The Greek Tycoon (1978) is a roman Ã* clef based on shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis and his eventual marriage to Jacqueline Kennedy, widow of American President John F. "Any resemblance to persons living or dead is purely coincidental" is stated the credits, but the filmmakers weren't fooling anybody. Indeed, the movie follows details of the Onassis family story quite closely; even the character names are changed only slightly. Partly for this reason the film is rather fascinating, but the main impetus to watch it is for star Anthony Quinn, playing the tycoon of the title. Quinn had a long career appearing in many great and very good films - La Strada, Lawrence of Arabia, Zorba the Greek, The Guns of Navarone, Lust for Life, etc. - but it's as if Quinn felt they were all a preamble to The Greek Tycoon, the rol...Read the entire review »
Love and Monsters (UHD + Blu-ray + Digital)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by Michael Matthews, who co-wrote the screenplay with Brian Duffield, 2020's Love And Monstersis set in a future where the Earth was ravaged by an apocalypse that has destroyed the vast majority of the planet's human population. Making matters worse, the after effects have caused insects and amphibians alike to mutate into massive monsters, the kind that are only too happy to munch away on any surviving humans that they should be so lucky as to come across.When the President is obliterated by a random moth monster, hordes of people decide to relocate and live underground. One such survivor is Joel (Dylan O'Brien), who lives in an underground bunker with a bunch of others, all of whom have found true love... except for him. He works as the cook and everyone just kind of ignores him, he doesn't stand out much at all and just sort of exists in the background....Read the entire review »
