DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, January 7th, 2021

Love and Monsters (UHD + Blu-ray + Digital)

Directed by Michael Matthews, who co-wrote the screenplay with Brian Duffield, 2020's Love And Monsters is set in a future where the Earth was ravaged by an apocalypse that has destroyed the vast majority of the planet's human population. Making matters worse, the after effects have caused insects and amphibians alike to mutate into massive monsters, the kind that are only too happy to munch away on any surviving humans that they should be so lucky as to come across. When the President is obliterated by a random moth monster, hordes of people decide to relocate and live underground. One such survivor is Joel (Dylan O'Brien), who lives in an underground bunker with a bunch of others, all of whom have found true love... except for him. He works as the cook and everyone just kind of ignores him, he doesn't stand out much at all and just sort of exists in the background....