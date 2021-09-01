DVD Talk reviews for Friday, January 8th, 2021

Versus + Ultimate Versus (2-Disc Special Edition) (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:When Versus was released in 2000, it put filmmaker Ryuhei Kitamura and actor Tak Sakaguchi on the map. It proved instantly popular with the cult movie crowd and not only played festivals around the world but had some theatrical runs as well. It was released on DVD and then Blu-ray domestically by Media Blasters/Tokyo Shock, and now lives again in this newly remastered two-disc Blu-ray edition from Arrow Video.The story? Well, honestly there isn't much of one, but what we have goes like this. There are 666 portals on Earth that allow people to travel to an alternate dimension of sorts and while regular humans are unable to see them, specific members of the warrior class can. One such portal exists in the so-called âForest of Resurrection' in Japan, which just so happens to be located next to a prison. When two inmates escape into the forest, they intend...Read the entire review »