DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, January 5th, 2021

Batwoman & The Panther Women: Double Feature (4K Restoration) (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:This "fantastic double feature" from VCI Entertainment presents two "Mexican genre classics in English, restored in 4k from the original negatives." Sounds great, right? What could go wrong? Read onâ¦Batwoman irected by Mexican genre cinema powerhouse RenÃ© Cardona and released theatrically in 1968, Batwoman was clearly inspired by a certain DC Comics property and, just as likely, the success of the TV series that was released only two years prior, but it's obviously not an authorized take on the Dark Knight mythos.Also known as La Mujer Murcielago, begins when some bodies wash ashore on the Mexican coast. The Secret Service can't make heads or tails out of what's happened here, and so dashing agent Mario Robles (HÃ©ctor Godoy) talks his cohorts into enlisting the aid of Bat Woman (Maura Monti). He explains her deal quite simply: sh...Read the entire review »