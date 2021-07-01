DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, January 6th, 2021
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,392
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, January 6th, 2021
Highly Recommended
The Jewish Soul: Ten Classics of Yiddish Cinema (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Collection: The new box set The Jewish Soul: Ten Classics of Yiddish Cinema revives a handful of sound films -- both influential and obscure -- that grew out of the Yiddish theater tradition. The first two films in the set were made in Poland before the Holocaust, while the other eight were made in the United States from 1935 to 1950. This collection is a treasure trove, revealing not only a portion of Jewish cultural history but the artistry and idiosyncrasy of a largely forgotten mode of filmmaking.The first film in the set is The Dybbuk (1937), directed by Michal Waszynski and based on the world-famous play by S. Ansky. Inspired by centuries old folklore, this tragic film tells the story of a star-crossed couple, Khonen and Le...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off