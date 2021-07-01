DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, January 6th, 2021

The Jewish Soul: Ten Classics of Yiddish Cinema (Blu-ray)

by Justin Remer The Collection: The new box set The Jewish Soul: Ten Classics of Yiddish Cinema revives a handful of sound films -- both influential and obscure -- that grew out of the Yiddish theater tradition. The first two films in the set were made in Poland before the Holocaust, while the other eight were made in the United States from 1935 to 1950. This collection is a treasure trove, revealing not only a portion of Jewish cultural history but the artistry and idiosyncrasy of a largely forgotten mode of filmmaking.The first film in the set is The Dybbuk (1937), directed by Michal Waszynski and based on the world-famous play by S. Ansky. Inspired by centuries old folklore, this tragic film tells the story of a star-crossed couple, Khonen and Le...Read the entire review »