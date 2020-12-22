What version of The Killer (1989) should I buy?
What version of The Killer (1989) should I buy?
Hello, I am looking to buy The Killer on DVD but have run into a few problems. I recently bought the Dragon Dynasty release and the audio was awful. It was completely different from what I was used to hearing when I watched clips of the film online. Below this I have posted two links. I will the links in the reply's to this thread. Sorry about that.
I hope that you can hear the clear difference. Does anyone here own a DVD copy of The Killer that sounds like the first link I posted? Thanks a lot.
