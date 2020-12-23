DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, December 22nd, 2020

My Science Project (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:Written and directed by Jonathan R. Betuel (the man behind The Last Starfighter) in 1985, My Science Project tells the story of a high school student named Michael Harlan (John Stockwell) who, not surprisingly, has a science project due soon, a science project that he's been putting off and putting off and, well, not really done anything about. When his teacher, Bob Roberts (Dennis Hopper) finally gets fed up, he tells Michael in no uncertain terms that if he doesn't get his project handed in, he's going to fail the class. Michael doesn't want that, and so he tries to scramble at the last minute to put something together. He digs through a scrap pile at a nearby military base hoping to find something he can use there, and surprisingly enough, he finds something that just so happens to be a strange glowing device of some sort.Michael takes the devi...Read the entire review »