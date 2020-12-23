DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, December 22nd, 2020
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,377
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, December 22nd, 2020
Highly Recommended
The Irishman (Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM:I had sky-high hopes for Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, an adaptation of Charles Brandt's "I Heard You Paint Houses." As I had done before the release of Scorsese's Shutter Island, I decided to plow through the source material before the film hit theaters, or in this case, Netflix. Brandt's novel is a dense, fascinating account of the life of Frank "The Irishman" Sheeran, who purportedly confessed to the author his involvement in the death of Jimmy Hoffa. Brandt, a former homicide detective and prosecutor, gleaned a great deal of information from an aging Sheeran during their several years of friendship. Since that book was published in 2004, Brandt was able to compile further collaborative evidence to support Sheeran's confession that he shot Hoffa while working for the Bufalino crime family, and that material is included in the most recent edition o...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Cry of a Prostitute - aka Quelli che contano (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Not one to shy away from sleaze, violence or depravity, Italian filmmaker Andrea Bianchi gave fans of Euro-trash cinema many gifts, such as Burial Ground, Strip Nude For Your Killer, Malabimba and this 1974 picture, Cry Of A Prostitute, starring Henry Silva and Barbara Bouchet. The film opens with a scene where a man and a woman are crossing the border into Italy only to be killed when a bulldozer crushes them to death, orphaning their young child. Or so it seemsâ¦ see, that kid was already dead, his body was being used to hold a stash of smack, the adults killed by the bulldozer clearly drug smugglers. This event sets into motion some power plays between two opposing mafia families working out of the region, which winds up being cause to bring in Tony Aniante (Silva), a tough as nails, no-nonsense hitman from Brooklyn more than wil...Read the entire review »
My Science Project (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Written and directed by Jonathan R. Betuel (the man behind The Last Starfighter) in 1985, My Science Project tells the story of a high school student named Michael Harlan (John Stockwell) who, not surprisingly, has a science project due soon, a science project that he's been putting off and putting off and, well, not really done anything about. When his teacher, Bob Roberts (Dennis Hopper) finally gets fed up, he tells Michael in no uncertain terms that if he doesn't get his project handed in, he's going to fail the class. Michael doesn't want that, and so he tries to scramble at the last minute to put something together. He digs through a scrap pile at a nearby military base hoping to find something he can use there, and surprisingly enough, he finds something that just so happens to be a strange glowing device of some sort.Michael takes the devi...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off