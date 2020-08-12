DVD Talk reviews for Monday, December 7th, 2020

DCs Stargirl: The Complete First Season (Blu-ray + Digital Copy) (Blu-ray)

by Kurt Dahlke DC's Stargirl: The Complete First Season:I was a Marvel teen in the early â80s. Sure, I would also read DC comics, and loved many (Teen Titans leaps immediately to mind). As I moved away from reading comics, more or less, I still dipped in upon occasion, especially for those DC comics that revived and legitimized the genre for many (I'm looking at Watchmen and The Dark Knight). But even with Michael Keaton and Tim Burton, and Christian Bale and Christopher Nolan, it always seemed to me that Marvel just did it better. Tone, story, special effects, all top rate. In my biased opinion, DC always seemed to try too hard. And then came Stargirl, a print-property about which I had zero knowledge prior to seeing this season set appear on the screener table at DVD Talk headquarters. Being a comic movie fan, one who hasn't dipped into the modern slate of comics television AT ALL, I am the prov...Read the entire review »