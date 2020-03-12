DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020

Popeye: 40th Anniversary Edition (Blu-ray)

by Justin Remer The Movie: Robert Altman's musical comedy Popeye has had a strange dual reputation since its release in 1980. On the one hand, it is widely dismissed as an infamously misguided financial disaster that ended Altman's one-decade run as a major-studio Hollywood director. It also stalled Robin Williams's big-screen career for a few years. On the other hand, this flick lingers in the memory of certain former children as an agreeably offbeat take on a classic cartoon character that deepens (just a bit) when revisited as an adult. Further proof of this duality: Popeye is well-liked enough to receive a 40th Anniversary Blu-ray release from Paramount, but it clearly bears the brand of a film maudit since it took this darn long to arrive on the for...Read the entire review »