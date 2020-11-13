DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, November 12th, 2020
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,337
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, November 12th, 2020
Highly Recommended
Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway (Ltd. Ed., includes Crumbs) (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: NOTE: The images accompanying this review are promotional stills that do not reflect the quality of the Blu-ray under review. Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway, the second feature from Spanish-born filmmaker Miguel LlansÃ³, makes its cult-movie ambitions apparent the moment you get done reading its sentence-length title. With a convoluted head-trip narrative and a clear fondness for schlock cinema, Jesus Shows You... is a globetrotting, genre-hopping whatzit tailor-made for viewers whose tastes skew a bit gonzo. Arrow Video's limited-edition initial Blu-ray release for the film includes a second disc featuring LlansÃ³'s more studied but equally pop-culture-inflected first feature, Crumbs....Read the entire review »
Recommended
The Cat And The Moon (Blu-ray)
by Jesse SkeenAlex Wolff, once half of Nickelodeon's "Naked Brothers Band" (and hopefully since forgiven his parents for putting him in something with that name) makes his directorial debut here and also stars as Nick, a kid whose backstory we learn only in passing as the film progresses. He arrives in New York at the home of Cal (Mike Epps), a former bandmate of his father's who we learn died a few years ago- the movie's title is from a poem that his dad used to read to Nick at bedtime. His mom is currently in rehab so he has nowhere else to go for now. Read the entire review »
Rent It
The Milagro Beanfield War (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: NOTE: The images accompanying this review are promo stills that do not necessarily reflect the quality of the Blu-ray under review.The Milagro Beanfield War was pretty indifferently received upon release in 1988. It was Robert Redford's much-belated second directorial effort after his multi-Oscar-winning debut, Ordinary People. It was also worlds away in subject matter and tone from that first film. It features an ensemble cast of mostly Latino actors, with some notable Anglo ringers to presumably make the marketing easier (although it didn't help).The film is set in the fictional town of Milagro, New Mexico, a relatively poor but tightkni...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off