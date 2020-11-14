DVD Talk reviews for Friday, November 13th, 2020

The Shepherd of the Hills (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV Originally on DVD as part of a five-movie set released by Universal, The Shepherd of the Hills (1941) is, to say the least, an unusual John Wayne movie though an exceptionally good one. The film, directed by Henry Hathaway from Harold Bell Wright's novel, is one of Wayne's best from the post-Stagecoach / pre-Red River phase of his career, when the actor too often played second fiddle to bigger female stars or was saddled with semi-glossy but trite productions made at his home studio, Republic Pictures. Produced not long after his great success with Stagecoach, Wayne was clearly box office but not yet a huge star, and movies like A Man Betrayed and Lady from Louisiana, the two he made just before this, weren't doing him any favors. But The Shepherd of the Hills provides Wayne with a good part well-suited to his talents, even allowing his acting to s...