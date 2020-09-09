DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, September 8th, 2020

Lucky Grandma (Blu-ray)

by Tyler Foster Grandma (Tsai Chin) is set in her ways. She lives alone, following the death of her husband, occasionally sees her son Howard (Eddie Yu) and his family, including his wife, and their children, including her favorite grandson, Little David (Mason Yam). She has a routine involving prayer, exercises at the pool, and soap operas. She also sees a fortune teller, Lei Lei (Wai Ching Ho), who she refers to as her doctor (and who even writes "prescriptions" for feng shui). On one of her visits, Lei Lei tells Grandma that she's going to become very lucky on October 28th. Grandma goes to a casino and racks up a big win, only to lose it all on a final card game. Depressed, she gets on the bus back home, only to discover her seatmate has died en route, leaving behind a bag full of cash. Desperate for the fortune to pay off, she takes the money, only to find herself pursued by various gangsters who want the cash bac...Read the entire review »