DVD Talk reviews for Saturday, September 5th, 2020

Conquest (Blu-ray)

by Adam Tyner Lucio Fulci...? You have my interest. Cocaine-snorting werewolves...? You have my attention.[click on the thumbnail to enlarge]But look, anyone can snort drugs up their own nostrils. These wolf-men blow the stuff into the mask of malevolent sorceress Ocron (Sabrina Siani). In this drug-induced delirium, Ocron is struck with a vision of her own death – at the hands of a faceless wanderer firing a mystic arrow. Maybe she can't make out the finer details, but the build, hair, and, er