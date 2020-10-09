DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, September 9th, 2020

Town Bloody Hall: Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)

by Justin Remer The Movie: The 1979 documentary Town Bloody Hall, directed by Chris Hegedus and D.A. Pennebaker, is a fascinating recording of a panel discussion held at New York's Town Hall on April 30, 1971. Pitched with basest showmanship as a "battle of the sexes," the topic of discussion is the Women's Liberation movement. Shortly before this event, Norman Mailer published an article called "The Prisoner of Sex," expressing his not very thoughtful misgivings about the movement. In response to the article, four women are assembled to slay the macho beast: then-president of New York's chapter of the National Organization for Women Jacqueline Ceballos, The Female Eunuch author Germaine Greer, critic and lesbian activist Jill Johnston, and old-school New York in...Read the entire review »