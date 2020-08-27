DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, August 26th, 2020
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, August 26th, 2020
DVD Talk Collector Series
Hiroshima (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVOne of the very best television dramas of recent years is Chernobyl (2019), an almost unbearably disturbing yet gripping and enlightening miniseries about the 1986 nuclear power plant disaster. Virtually suppressed for decades, Hideo Sekigawa's Hiroshima (1953) shares many of Chernobyl's myriad qualities. Resolutely unsentimental and in no way exploitative, the film is unnerving and powerful nearly 70 years after it was made. Cheap melodrama and polemics are absent; mostly this very realistic film recreates what happened during and following the dropping of the atomic bomb on Hiroshima on the morning of August 6, 1945. The movie straightforwardly presents what happened and that it more than enough. The movie utilizes an effect...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Day of the Warrior (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie: Directed by Christian Drew Sidaris in 1994 and produced by his father, Andy Sidaris, for Malibu Bay Films, The Dallas Connection offers up pretty much everything that you'd want from a Sidaris picture: sun, skin, action and sin. Oh, and a few Playmates as well, we can't forget them. The story, this time around, a curvaceous female assassin dubbed The Black Widow (Julie Strain) who has a fling with a Parisian scientist who is part of a team in charge of developing a satellite tracking system that ties into a government weapons program. After they make love, she kills him, just like her namesake. Meanwhile, in Africa, another curvaceous female assassin, this one dubbed Cobra (Julie K. Smith), mates with and kills a second scientist attached to the same project. A short time later, way over in Tokyo, a third scientist is killed by yet another cur...Read the entire review »
