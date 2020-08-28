DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Reviews and Recommendations
Reload this Page >

DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, August 27th, 2020

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Reviews and Recommendations Read, Post and Request DVD Reviews.

DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, August 27th, 2020

   
Old 08-28-20, 03:00 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
 
dvdtalkreviews's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,290
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, August 27th, 2020
Recommended
The Shakedown (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV
Made at the cusp between the end of the silent film era and the dawn of talkies, The Shakedown (1929) is a boxing melodrama directed by William Wyler, making one of his first important films after mostly churning out short Westerns for Universal. Many classics including Dead End (1937), Jezebel (1938), Wuthering Heights (1939), The Best Years of Our Lives (1946), Detective Story (1951), Roman Holiday (1953), Friendly Persuasion (1956), and Ben-Hur (1959), still lay in his future. With the coming of sound, Universal junked most of its silent film holdings. The Shakedown was among the hundreds of silent titles considered lost until a 35mm dupe negative was discovered, and it&#39;s presented here in a new 4K restoration financed by Universal. The surviving elements show their age and, as a movie, The Shakedown isn&#3...Read the entire review »
dvdtalkreviews is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Reviews and Recommendations

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.