DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, August 27th, 2020
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,290
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, August 27th, 2020
Recommended
The Shakedown (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVMade at the cusp between the end of the silent film era and the dawn of talkies, The Shakedown (1929) is a boxing melodrama directed by William Wyler, making one of his first important films after mostly churning out short Westerns for Universal. Many classics including Dead End (1937), Jezebel (1938), Wuthering Heights (1939), The Best Years of Our Lives (1946), Detective Story (1951), Roman Holiday (1953), Friendly Persuasion (1956), and Ben-Hur (1959), still lay in his future. With the coming of sound, Universal junked most of its silent film holdings. The Shakedown was among the hundreds of silent titles considered lost until a 35mm dupe negative was discovered, and it's presented here in a new 4K restoration financed by Universal. The surviving elements show their age and, as a movie, The Shakedown isn...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off