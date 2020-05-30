DVD Talk reviews for Friday, May 29th, 2020

by Justin Remer

The Movie:



Before her groundbreaking (and infamous) work as a director on Triumph of the Will and Olympia, Leni Riefenstahl was an interpretive dancer turned screen sensation in Germany. She made her name acting in "mountain films" (Bergfilms), an idiosyncratically German genre in which nature takes a prominent role and most footage was shot in treacherous real locations. (Personally, as a fan of surfing movies, I immediately got the appeal of this kind of flick as soon as I started watching today's selection.)

Most of Rief...Read the entire review »