DVD Talk reviews for Saturday, May 30th, 2020

"Sometimes it so happens that the spirit of one of these beasts finds entrance into a body while it yet lives – usually at the moment of birth. Then, the soul and the spirit war with each other to gain mastery of the body. If the soul of the man is strong and clean, we'll generally exorcise the spirit of the beast before it is many years old, but if, for some reason, the soul is weak – an inherited weakness, an accident of birth – then...a werewolf. That's what he is, my son."